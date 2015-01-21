A Pinch Of Salt Is Now Thought To Be OK For Hearts

La Montagna di Sale (The Salt Mountain) by Mimmo Paladino is displayed in Piazza Duomo in Milan, Italy. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

A US study has found that salt intake is not associated with mortality, risk for cardiovascular disease or heart failure in older adults.

The researchers analysed the self-reported estimated sodium intake and health of 2,642 adults, who ranged in age from 71 to 80, over a 10 year period.

They found that taking salt was not associated with the adverse health effects. But the study has been criticised by other experts who say it’s flawed and that a large body of existing evidence suggests salt is bad for your heart

The results of the study are reported in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

Achieving a salt intake of less than 1,500 mg/day as currently recommended for adults over 50 also is difficult for older adults in part because of long-held dietary habits.

Andreas P. Kalogeropoulos of Emory University, Atlanta, and coauthors say stronger evidence is needed before restricting salt intake to older adults beyond the current recommendation for the general adult population (2,300 mg/day).

