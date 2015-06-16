STUDY: A daily dose of chocolate may help lower the risk of heart disease

Potted chocolate trifle with chantilly cream. Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit)

Eating up to 100 grams of chocolate every day has been linked to lowered heart disease and stroke risk.

The study in the journal Heart, by Dr Chun Shing Kwok at the University of Aberdeen and colleagues, looked at almost 21,000 adults using food frequency and lifestyle questionnaires.

The researchers also carried out a review of the available international published evidence on the links between chocolate and cardiovascular disease, involving almost 158,000 people.

Higher levels of chocolate consumption were associated with a favourable cardiovascular disease risk profile.

The highest chocolate intake was associated with a 23% lower risk of stroke, even after taking account of other potential risk factors.

The researchers say: “There does not appear to be any evidence to say that chocolate should be avoided in those who are concerned about cardiovascular risk.”

