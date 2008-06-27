Study: 38% Of College Students Not Watching Online Video

Not a shock that a lot of college kids watch online video. Bigger shock: More than a third of college students say they don’t watch online video.



That bit of insight comes from campus marketing firm Alloy Media + Marketing (ALOY), owner of the youth-oriented video news service Channel One. Alloy says 62% of today’s campus Millennials are fully on-board with the digital age and say they watch video on their computers on services like Veoh, Hulu and Joost, and download shows from iTunes.

But what about the other 38%? Do they not use computers? Use computers but avoid the video? Are they too drunk to answer the survey? MediaPost’s summary of Alloy’s findings doesn’t specify.

Other tidbits, for what they’re worth: Laptops are gaining share — 70% reported owning one, compared to 63% last year. Girls are more likely to post photos on Facebook (82%) than boys (60%), but boys are more likely to post video (31%) than girls (24%).



