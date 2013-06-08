For $180,000, Make Your Porsche Cayman Even Sexier

The Cayman is the sleeper Porsche: The midengined sports car is less expensive than the 911, yet offers terrific handling and is a ton of fun to drive.

Now, Italian design firm Studiotorino is offering an even cooler version of the little Porsche, named the Fuoriserie MONCENSIO, for €135,000 ($178,483.50).

That price does not cover the cost of the Cayman itself, which starts at $53,550. It does cover the the cost of giving the car to a “unique and special body,” which includes a carbon fibre front and rear bumpers, sidewalls, and air intakes.

Studiotorino also adds an aluminium exhaust tip on the mufflers, and removes the rear side windows. The body is then hand painted in one of seven “exclusive colours.”

So if you’re looking to make your affordable Cayman into something much more expensive, sign up now: Studiotornio is making only 20 units of the Fuoriserie MONCENSIO, plus one prototype, starting in November.

Here’s what it will look like:

And here’s the most recent Porsche Cayman:

