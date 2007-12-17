Studios Whip Out The Big Stick: Cancellation

Can the strike be going any worse for the writers?

First, after the studios leave the negotiating table, the writers are forced to feebly carp that doing so was “illegal.” Second, one lucky group of writers–those who work for David Letterman’s Worldwide Pants–considers saying the heck with “union” and going back to work, thus weakening the negotiating leverage of everyone else. And, now, the studios mull invoking the “force majeure” clause in most show contracts with which they can cancel a show after six weeks of a strike.

Writers on unpopular shows can be forgiven for being a little less eager to charge out to the picket lines.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.