Studios' Latest Proposal: Devil In The Digital Details

Now we know why it took the Hollywood writers about 5 minutes to reject the studio’s latest proposal. The deal includes at least five non-starters for the union, including applying the “hated DVD formula” to downloads and no union jurisdiction over content made expressly for the Web.
The WGA released a list of some studio digital proposals it considers absurd:
- $250 for year’s re-use of an hour-long show on the web (compared to TV rerun fee of $20,000)
- Minimum “script fee” of $1300 for a 15-minute webisode of network-derived content
- No union jurisdiction over content made expressly for the web
- DVD residual rate for downloads (even though a download has almost no physical cost of production, whereas a DVD once did)
- Studios can deem any re-use to be “promotional,” and thus pay no residual
The WGA estimates the studio-proposed deal would result in the writers getting a 3% annual raise over the next three years, while studio revenues are expected to grow 10%. “We are falling behind,” the WGA said, after rejecting the deal.
What would the deal cost Sony, Disney, Viacom, NBC Universal, and Time Warner? More after the jump.
The annual per-studio cost of the AMPTP-proposed deal, according to the WGA:
- Sony: $1.68 million per year
- Disney: $6.25 million
- Paramount: $4.66 million
- CBS: $4.66 million
- Warner Bros.: $11.2 million
- NBC U: $7.44 million
- MGM: $320,000
- Other, small studios combined: $8.3 milllion
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.