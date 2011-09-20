STUDY: Students With iPads Score 25% Better On Retention Tests

Photo: Flickr Scott & Elaine van der Chijs

Students using iPad textbooks scored 25% higher on questions “regarding information transfer” than students using conventional textbooks, a new study by Abilene Christian University reports.The students were required to annotate notes on the iPad as they studied.



ACU has been conducting research for the past three years on how new mobile technologies impact students.

The full results of the study will be published this week.

ACU offers an “all digital” class where each student has an iPad. In a separate study, ACU found that the iPad “promotes ‘learning moments’ and helps students make more efficient use of their time.”

We’d be inclined to think that some of the astounding 25% in question comes solely from the novelty effect of using an iPad, or from the fact that annotating texts in general helps retention in a huge way.

On the contrary, one study we remember asserted that iPad readers are skimming and remember zilch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.