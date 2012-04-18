Here's One Way To Stop Your College-Aged Child From Slacking Off

Photo: Screenshot via YouTube

If you’re worried that your child in college is not studying enough, or acting out, or just doing stupid things, there may be a way to quell your concern. A new study out of the School of Family Life at Brigham Young University has found a correlation between a student’s behaviour in college and how much financial support that student receives, writes KJ Dell’Antonia in the Times Motherlode blog.



Students who support themselves—partly or wholly—were more likely to act responsibly, abstaining from binge drinking, marijuana, and smoking.

As Dell’Antonia writes, however, correlation does not mean causation. Perhaps those students just can’t afford to have fun.

Now check out the 25 coolest commencement speakers taking the stage this May >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.