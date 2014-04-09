US Students Are Tweeting Photos Of The Most Awful 'Healthier' School Lunches You Could Imagine

Students across the country have taken to social media to express their displeasure with the portions and nutritional value of school lunches provided by Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move!” initiative.

Two of the major initiatives in “Let’s Move!” are an increased emphasis on the “right portions” and including healthier meal options, like whole grains and low-fat milk. The program launched in 2012, and hopes to impact the more than 32 million children participating in the National School Lunch Program, according to its website.

However, many students apparently think the new portions are too small, and that the “healthier” food options are no better than what they were eating before.

While students have been tweeting about their bad lunches — and blaming the First Lady — since at least last year, we first saw this trend in The Daily Mail.

Check out some of the students’ complaints below:

2.25 for a corndog and a milk for lunch. Thanks Michelle Obama. pic.twitter.com/mv2fds3gxm — Ethan (@macbuffs54) April 7, 2014

@MichelleObama Thanks for the "healthy" lunch. This is definitely enough for a growing 16 year old boy. #not pic.twitter.com/LECju2BeFf — Jacob Unmacht (@JacobUnmacht) April 7, 2014

Uncooked pizza that was served as the "healthy lunch" Thanks Michelle Obama @MichelleObama @BarackObama pic.twitter.com/ML15cxEvSh — Ashleigh Bullard (@AshleighBullard) April 6, 2014

Honestly this is what my school lunch has become @MichelleObama pic.twitter.com/AjhXnQJ7pi — Zacky Swag (@zackyswag) February 10, 2014

Thank you so much for the "healthy" school lunch! @MichelleObama pic.twitter.com/zOhEGCCJRe — Tyler Hardy (@thardy7497) October 28, 2013

I'd like to thank @MichelleObama for this delicious school lunch. Sure was filling pic.twitter.com/sFKoHXm2Ep — Martin Hooi (@martinhooi) May 6, 2013