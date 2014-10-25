Students Tweet Support For Reported High School Shooter

Wikipedia Pilchuk High School

Students from a high school in Washington where a gunman opened fire in the cafeteria Friday morning have been tweeting their support of the apparent shooter who some students say was a good kid.

Family members have identified Marysville-Pilchuck High School freshman Jaylen Fryberg as the shooter. He allegedly killed one person and injured four others, three of whom are in critical condition.

Fryberg was named to the school’s homecoming court last week, according to CNN. Students who knew him said he was popular.

He appeared to be upset about a break-up. One student told The Seattle Times that one of the students who was shot was a girl who refused to date Fryberg.

Several students have been tweeting their support of Fryberg and his family:

You don’t know what he dealt with on a daily basis, why don’t you ask what troubled him so much to take it to this extent.

— Mekalani Echevarria (@LovelyMekalani) October 24, 2014