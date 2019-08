A bunch of teens used Skype to meet and learn from kids from all over the world

“The World Is As Big Or As Small As You Make It” is a documentary by Loki films about local kids in¬†North Philadelphia that gather in a rec center to participate in an innovative program by the Global Nomads Group where they forge friendships with their peers across the world, from Paris to¬†Kazashtan.

Directed by Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady. Story Idea by Sannii Crespina-Flores.

Video courtesy of Loki Films

