A bunch of teens used Skype to meet and learn from kids from all over the world

“The World Is As Big Or As Small As You Make It” is a documentary by Loki films about local kids in North Philadelphia that gather in a rec center to participate in an innovative program by the Global Nomads Group where they forge friendships with their peers across the world, from Paris to Kazashtan.

Directed by Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady. Story Idea by Sannii Crespina-Flores.

Video courtesy of Loki Films

