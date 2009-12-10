Students Seize SF State Business School To Protest Tuition Hike

San Francisco State protesters swarmed a business school building early Wednesday to protest a hike in their annual tuition around $5,000.



The SF State Chronicle reports: “Occupation is the new form of struggle!” a masked protester cried from a window Wednesday. He went on to read a diatribe denouncing not only the state’s budget cuts to higher education, but sexism, homophobia, capitalist exploitation, the bourgeoisie and campus President Robert Corrigan’s six-figure salary.

They stacked chairs against the doors to prevent anyone from entering, and were soon joined by several hundred more protesters who linked arms in a circle surrounding the building.

They upset many students who could not enter the building to take their classes, but the protesters don’t care. They say they are prepared to camp out in the building for three days.

Read more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.