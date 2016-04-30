Yale students are furious the university decided to keep the name of a slave owner on one of its 12 colleges

Yale University announced Wednesday that Calhoun College, one of 12 residential colleges, would retain its name despite recent calls for change. The college was named for John C. Calhoun, a 19th-century alumnus and a fervent supporter of slavery.

That decision came on the heels of protests over racial tensions and brought months of deliberation on the issue to a close, and the lack of change roiled the anger of many students.

“We spent the entire year discussing this with you, and you turned around and did nothing,” Yale student Yonas Takele, said at Yale town hall meeting, according to the Yale Daily News. “You had an opportunity to stand and do the right thing,” Takele continued, directing his comments toward Yale President Peter Salovey. “It’s on you, and I want you to know that. I have no respect for you.”

On Twitter, angry reactions from students poured forth using the hashtag #wrongmoveYale.

.@Yale is no better than white supremacists who used the *same* argument to keep Confederate Flag. #WrongMoveYale https://t.co/gI4zc20784

— Tyler Blackmon (@TylerBlackmon) April 28, 2016

The best way to confront the history of slavery is by refusing to continue to honour a slave owner #WrongMoveYale https://t.co/Ne3BM1odOW

— Jasmine (@jaynicholex) April 28, 2016

These naming decisions prove that Yale wants to be “inclusive” and uphold white supremacy at the same time. That’s BS. #wrongmoveyale

— Tristan Glowa (@tkglowa) April 28, 2016

Students also tweeted their reactions during an intense town-hall meeting on Yale’s campus Thursday. Students taped their mouths shut in protest and threw fake $1 million bills at Salovey.

Tape over our mouths because the administration never listens anyway #wrongmoveyale pic.twitter.com/h9T3r93xqY

— Brea (@bougeottee_) April 28, 2016

@Yale students cover mouths with duct tape and throw fake money towards Pres Salovey at open forum #WrongMoveYale pic.twitter.com/xGMn6CQTd0

— DOWN Magazine (@DOWNatYale) April 28, 2016

Students also walked out on Salovey before the town hall finished, Yale senior Brea Baker told Business Insider.

As of 3 p.m. on Friday, about 100 students, dressed in black, stood in front of Calhoun College in an act of protest, Yale Daily News managing editor Emma Platoff tweeted.

swag surf in full effect at the college #FormerlyKnownAsCalhoun pic.twitter.com/2ArqoZvkc2

— E.B. (@evbrownn) April 29, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.