Harvard students say the coronavirus pandemic has upended the last place at the elite $46,000 a year university where all students felt equal: its dorms

Joey Hadden
Brian Snyder/ReutersAll Harvard students have been asked to evacuate their dorms, but that’s nearly impossible for some low-income, International, and LQBTQIA+ students.

Harvard students were given five days’ notice to evacuate from their campus accommodations before their spring break, after which the campus will remain closed until further notice. Some students are panicking about where they’re going to live.

Brian Snyder/ReutersA student wearing a mask walks through the Yard at Harvard University on March 10, 2020.

Source: Business Insider

Harvard University, which costs about $US46,000 a year to attend, is one of several major colleges and universities across the US are shifting to remote classes to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

ThePhotosite/ShutterstockGordon Hall at the Quadrangle of Harvard Medical School.

Source: Business Insider, Harvard University

Harvard is in Massachusetts, which declared a state of emergency on Tuesday. As of Friday, there are over 100 confirmed cases in the state.

Google Maps

Source: Business Insider

Harvard has 10,000 international students from 155 countries. While students can apply to stay on campus, and applications will be considered for certain circumstances like international students from a country that the CDC says to avoid travelling to …

Brian Snyder/ReutersStudents carry boxes to their dorms at Harvard University on March 10, 2020.

Source: The Harvard Crimson, Harvard International Office

… there are no automatic exemptions, and the university said it is only reviewing “a small number of applications by students seeking to remain on campus.”

Brian Snyder/ReutersStudents carry boxes to their dorms at Harvard University on March 10, 2020.

Source: The Harvard Crimson, The Harvard Crimson, The Harvard Gazette

There are more than 36,000 students at Harvard. 15% of those enrolled in the undergraduate program are first-generation students, while more than 20% are on full financial aid.

Associated PressThe statue of John Harvard sits in Harvard Yard at Harvard University on Aug. 13, 2019.

Source: The Harvard Gazette

Some Harvard students say they can’t afford to get home, they don’t have a place to go, or they rely on income from employment at Harvard.

Brian Snyder/ReutersStudents and pedestrians walk through the Yard at Harvard University on March 10, 2020.

Source: The Harvard Crimson, The Harvard Crimson

“The only equaliser at Harvard is the fact that we all live together and have the same accommodation,” Nick Wyville, a student, told the Harvard Crimson, the student newspaper. “We live together, we eat the same food, we have the same faculty resources …”

Brian Snyder/ReutersA man walks through a gate to the Yard at Harvard University on March 10, 2020. The student quoted is not pictured.

“… but if you take away campus living and residential life then you take away that equaliser,” Wyville continued.

Brian Snyder/ReutersA man walks between buildings at Harvard University on March 10, 2020. The student quoted is not pictured.

Another student, Tomasz Wojtasik, said he was kicked out of his parents’ home because of his sexuality a year ago. Wojtasik told Insider he doesn’t know where he’ll go. “I barely kept from crying,” he said.

Brian Snyder/ReutersA student carries a box to her dorm at Harvard University on March 10, 2020. The student quoted is not pictured.

Source: Business Insider

“I’ve managed for the past summer and winter break, but now I have five days to figure out what I’m going to do,” Wojtasik continued.

Brian Snyder/ReutersStudents and pedestrians walk through the Yard at Harvard University on March 10, 2020. The student quoted is not pictured.

Source: Business Insider

Aside from finances and finding a place to go, some students also worry about how they will do course work from their remote locations.

Brian Snyder/ReutersA woman carrying a box walks past a gate to the Yard at Harvard University on March 10, 2020.

Source: The Harvard Crimson, The Harvard Crimson

Some students live in rural communities with limited internet access, while others live in different time zones. “Let’s say I have to go back to Japan. That means its a 13 hour time difference. When you guys are taking the actual session, I should be sleeping,” student Satoshi Yanaizu told the Crimson.

Brian Snyder/ReutersStudents carry boxes to their dorms at Harvard University on March 10, 2020.

Source: The Harvard Crimson, The Harvard Crimson, Business Insider

Daniel Lobo, the president of the First Generation Harvard Alumni Group, started a GoFundMe to help students displaced by Harvard’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brian Snyder/ReutersA woman walks through a gate to the Yard at Harvard University on March 10, 2020.

Source: Insider

Harvard received an endowment of $US49.3 billion in 2019, and people have criticised the university for not doing more to help students in need. Donors specify the purpose of about 80% of Harvard’s endowment funds, according to the school website.

Jessica Rinaldi/ReutersA student stands in the entranceway of a building at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Nov. 16, 2012.

Source: Insider

Harvard will reimburse travel costs home to students receiving financial aid or with a $US0 parental contribution.

Jessica Rinaldi/ReutersThe shiny toe of the John Harvard Statue is seen in Harvard Yard at Harvard University in Cambridge, on Massachusetts Nov.16, 2012.

Source: Harvard University

Harvard is also giving students with financial aid up to $US200 to ship their belongings home or $US200 in credit to a storage facility.

Getty ImagesStudents can choose to ship their belongings home or store them in Cambridge.

Source: Harvard University

The Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences extended all major academic due dates by one week to give students time to adjust.

Jessica Rinaldi/ReutersA student stands in the entranceway of a building at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Nov. 16, 2012.

Source: The Harvard Gazette

Read More:

Coronavirus live updates: More than 100,000 people have been infected and more than 3,400 have died. The US has reported 14 deaths. Here’s everything we know.

The US has reported 14 coronavirus deaths among more than 240 cases. Here’s what we know about the US patients.

Twitter and Amazon are among 31 of the largest global companies who have restricted travel or asked their employees to work remotely as a precaution against the novel coronavirus. Here’s the full list.

Columbia, Harvard, Ohio State, and other major US colleges and universities that have switched to remote classes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

‘I barely kept from crying’: Schools and universities throw students into panic after telling them to leave campus and take classes online amid coronavirus fears

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.