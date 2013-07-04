Michigan State Students Fight To Keep Massive Katy Perry Poster Hanging On Their House

A group of Michigan State University students are fighting to keep a two-story Katy Perry poster hanging outside their East Lansing house after city officials ordered its removal, USA Today reports.The giant poster was a gift from one resident’s grandmother, and had been a feature of their house since last year. Another resident told USA Today that the portrait summed up the collective spirit of the eight men living in the house.

“The sign represents not only our love for the famous pop star but also who we are as a household … We are a fun, charismatic bunch of fellas and the sign shows that to the world,” he said.

The MSU students believe that their Perry poster became something of an icon in their college town. One resident said that “It really was kind of a landmark — everybody kind of knew that Katy Perry area.”

However, trouble arose a few weeks when the city told the housemates that the poster violated East Lansing ordinances and had to be taken down. Specifically, USA Today reports, Katy Perry was too large, blocked windows, was a fire hazard, and was not properly grounded — all charges that the students refute.

The eight housemates got 200 signatures for a petition stating that the poster is 90 feet, is inflammable, and doesn’t block any windows, according to USA Today.

Negotiations between the students and city officials are being overseen by the property’s owner — a self-proclaimed “big Katy Perry fan.”

