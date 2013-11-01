8 Brooklyn Kids Go To The Hospital After Someone Sprays Axe Body Spray In School

School authorities at Brooklyn’s

Medgar Evers College Preparatory School called emergency services when a odor was detected in a sixth-grade classroom, causing 8 kids to be taken to the hospital.

The smell turned out to be Axe Body Spray, according to

reporting by the New York Daily News.

The incident occurred when a student, who is now facing disciplinary action, unleashed the spray on the classroom.

“EMS transported eight students to the hospital, and parents of two students took them to their own doctors,” said a statement from the city’s Department of Education.

The deodorant spray, which is a teenage-boy staple, has marketed itself as a way for young men to irresistible attract women.

Slate writer and mother to pre-teen boys Dahlia Lithwick experimented with wearing the spray for a week, and was advised by her teenage nephew to “stay away from the “nasty grossness”-scented products.”

Lithwick also found that wearing the Axe fragrance for a week was the best way to stop her children from using them. She says, “Both my kids were so embarrassed that they stopped using it within days of my initiating the experiment. Smell you later, Axe.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.