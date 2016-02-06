Students who graduate from this college go on to earn the most money

Marcio Jose Bastos Silva / Shutterstock.com MIT graduates earn the highest salaries 10 years after enrolling.

Salary potential is far from the only factor to consider when college searching — but with the rising cost of tuition and student loan debt at a record high, it’s nice to know which schools are paying off in the long run.

One school in particular is setting their students up for high salaries: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, located in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The annual cost is steep — $60,434 — but students go on to earn $91,600 a decade after enrolling.

That’s according to a new report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce, which uses data from the US Department of Education’s College Scorecard to break down the median earnings of students 10 years after starting their studies.

Georgetown looked at over 1,400 colleges. Closely trailing MIT graduates were graduates from the United States Merchant Marine Academy, who go on to earn $89,000 a year.

While MIT students are doing well for themselves in the long run, they’re also earning a considerable amount upon graduating: The median starting salary is $70,300.



MIT, with a competitive acceptance rate of 8%, has consistently ranked the best engineering school in the country.

Many grads go on to work at elite companies such as Google, Oracle, McKinsey, and Morgan Stanley — and the list of notable alumni is nothing short of impressive, including Donald Layton, the former CEO of JP Morgan Chase, Megan Smith, the chief technology officer of the US, and Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s Prime Minister.

Check out the full list of the 50 colleges where students go on to earn the most.

