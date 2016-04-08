America's biggest school district hit with heartbreaking suit claiming it ignores 'pervasive violence'

Spencer Platt/Getty Images New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina visits J.H.S. 088 Peter Rouget school in Brooklyn.

Eleven New York City public school students and their parents have filed a proposed class action lawsuit claiming the New York City Department of Education (NYCDOE)

fails to address and reduce in-school violence, The New York Times reports.

The proposed class action was the first ever to address in-school violence in the state’s history, according to a press release from Families for Excellent Schools, another plaintiff in the suit.

The complaint alleges that NYC public schools fail to adequately protect students from violence, and that black and Hispanic students as well as LGBT students are far more likely to be victims of in-school violence than their peers.

The suit also claims that city’s education department perpetuates a system “characterised by chronic and deliberate indifference to the pervasive violence, intimidation and harassment experienced by their students.”

Moreover, the suit claims, there is a “‘blame the victim’ mentality, which often results in de facto punishment of, or retaliation against, the victims.”

NYCDOE chancellor, Carmen Fariña, who is also a named defendant in the suit, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement, Mayor Bill de Blasio said:

I was a public school parent as recently as last June, and we never want to see a weapon in schools. I view each incidence as obviously troubling. However, when we look at the facts, school safety is doing a very good job continuing a trend that started in the last administration and continues — this year to date, the major crime in our schools is down 14.29 per cent and other crimes down 6.77 per cent. Each time there is a report on a weapon it’s because they have been confiscated and the student will receive consequences. We absolutely have more work to do, but school safety is showing us consistently that they can and will continue to drive down crime in the schools, and keep all students and staff safe.

The 11 students, whose ages range from 7 to 14, have their identities protected in the suit, though the complaint included examples of the types of violence they claim to be the victims of.

John Doe #2 (JD2) is an 8-year-old who claims he was bullied, harassed, and physically harmed by classmates. His parent claims that teachers and administrators knew of the bullying but didn’t do anything to stop it.

@NYCTransition/Twitter Bill de Blasio and Carmen Fariña

The bullying caused him to have nightmares and anxiety, and “his desperation reached its peak on or about December 16, 2015, when he stabbed himself in the ear,” according to the suit.

JD2’s parent also discovered bruising on his leg the family claims was a result of physical violence from his bully. JD2 was taken to a NYC emergency room to receive medical treatment, but the school did not take any investigative actions, according to the complaint.

John Doe #3 (JD3) is a 9-year-old student who claims he was thrown down the stairs by his teacher. The teacher initially said that he did not have any physical contact with JD3, and that he was fabricating the incident, according to the suit.

However, at a later meeting the teacher said, “I had him by the shirt and he tripped down the stairs,” according to the complaint.

JD3 saw a psychiatrist relating to the alleged abuse and then diagnosed him with post-traumatic stress disorder, which he still suffers from today, the suit claims.

The plaintiffs, who are not seeking monetary damages, are seeking a court injunction that requires the NYCDOE to enforce procedures to keep students safe and to investigate acts of violence in schools.

