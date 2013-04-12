Learn To Cook In Your Own Kitchen In Just 4 Weeks

This is Feast 101.



Why We Love It: Feast is an online cooking program that let’s you learn at your own pace. The class includes video tutorials and photos that break down basic cooking skills, and allows students to skip around if they forgot how to do something or have already mastered a particular skill.

The class is taught by Jeremy Umansky, who is a veteran chef at Brooklyn Fish Camp. The four-week program that only requires a basic list of utensils and ingredients.

Each week, students are emailed a link to the latest recipe, and encouraged to share pictures and problems with each other on the Facebook group or email the chef with questions.

Where To Buy: Available through Feast’s website.

Cost: $60.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected].

