This robot competition inspired students and will get you excited about the future

Thousands of students came together in St. Louis, Missouri to participate in the FIRST Championship robotics competition.

Student teams design and build robots to compete regionally and qualify for the world championship each year. In this year’s “Recycle Rush,” robots speed around a basketball court-sized field, picking up and stacking crates in designated scoring areas.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

