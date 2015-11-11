Here's what Mizzou's campus looked like after its president resigned

After months of anger and frustration by the black student body at the University of Missouri, students are finally celebrating after University President Tim Wolfe stepped down Monday.

Immediately following the press conference where Wolfe announced his resignation, students exploded in joyful celebration. They gathered together on campus to celebrate their victory.

THIS is perseverance. THIS is dedication. THIS is the result when you believe in your cause. #ConcernedStudent1950✊???? pic.twitter.com/bK6gJy98mM

— Antoinette (@iLoveAntoinette) November 9, 2015

Jonathan Butler — a 25-year-old graduate student who announced he would go on a hunger strike until Wolfe was fired or resigned — led students in a rallying cry. “We must love and support each other,” he called out. “We have nothing to lose but our chains.”

Butler leads press conference attendees in a final chant. @mutv23 pic.twitter.com/H4k2qNLJvu

— Danielle Katz (@DanielleKatz14) November 9, 2015

Here, it’s evident that the campus was packed with students coming out to celebrate. The public university is home to about 35,000 students.

From the student leaders, “We are critical of Mizzou, because we love Mizzou.” #ConcernedStudent1950 pic.twitter.com/njK3yGxjVW

— K. Fishman-Weaver (@KFishmanWeaver) November 9, 2015

And here is more video of them joyfully celebrating.

Racial tensions on the Columbia, Missouri, campus had been accelerating since September, when an African-American student was targeted with racial slurs.

Next came more accusations of hate speech on campus and claims the administration did nothing.

