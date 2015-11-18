Dartmouth joins schools like Yale and Mizzou by having race protests

More than 150 students, faculty, staff, and community members joined in a protest on Friday to oppose systemic racism, according to The Dartmouth.

College students from across the country have been protesting racism in recent weeks, most notably at Yale and Mizzou. Now Dartmouth has joined the club, with a protest called “The Blackout.”

A display on campus that honored people who were killed by police was vandalised on Thursday. The protest was organised by the college’s student assembly and NAACP chapter in response, and was conducted in alliance with the Black Lives Matter movement. Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, and Penn have either already had Blackout events, or plan to have one soon.

Story by Jacob Shamsoan and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

