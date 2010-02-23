Students Are Increasingly Taking Their Studies On The Road

The Educause centre For Applied Research conducted a study of 30,000 students across 115 universities and found that even in <em>just the past three years</em> students have moved rapidly to technology that enables them to take their studies wherever they go. This is good news for the e-reader industry in its efforts to get universities to move to e-textbooks from print textbooks, particularly for the iPad, which appears to replicate the computer experience better than other e-readers.



88% owned laptops in 2009, up from 65% in 2006.

Desktop ownership decreased to 44% in 2009 from 71% in 2006.

51% own an internet-enabled handheld device and another 12% plan to buy one within a year.

Photo: Educause

