Heartwarming Video Of A Student With Down Syndrome Reading His College Acceptance Letter

Peter Jacobs

While many students this month learned whether they’ll be attending their first choice school next fall, it’s unlikely anyone had as heartfelt and genuine a reaction to the good news as this young man with Down syndrome.

According to Gawker, Rion Holcome — a 20-year-old with Down syndrome from Roebuck, South Carolina — will attend a specialty program at Clemson University for students with intellectual disabilities. Rion and his family’s excitement over the news is a great reminder not to take a college education for granted.

Watch Rion receive his great news below:

