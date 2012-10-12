College Student Turns Over $690 Million Veterans Affairs Check

Photo: WMTV

A 22-year-old college student from Georgia might be the most moral person on the planet. Allen Smith, whose father was an Air Force veteran, qualifies for a $650 education stipend that is issued monthly by the U.S. Treasury Department. But when he opened his check this month, he found a few more zeros than he was used to: More than $690,000,000.



Smith’s mother, Patricia, told WTVM he didn’t think twice before handing the check over to the nearest military base in Ft. Benning, Ga.:

“I’m proud of him for what he did because if it were me and I was in his shoes I probably would have done the same thing,” she said. “He’s very humble, and very shy and he really doesn’t want to be teased a lot about this.”

While Atlanta’s Veterans Affairs office tries to figure out what went wrong, Smith said she’s been told it was either a misprint or the result of a hacking.

Either way, kudos to Smith for doing the right thing.

When a Wells Fargo customer found a mysterious deposit for $69,300 earlier this year, he faced jail time after going on a shopping spree rather than reporting the error.

