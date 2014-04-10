Student Takes Selfie After Being Injured In Violent Pittsburgh High School Stabbing

20 students at Franklin Regional Senior High School in Pittsburgh, P.A., were injured this morning after a classmate went on a stabbing spree.

The attacker is in custody, but as of now, a motive is unknown.

One brave student, Nate Scimio, apparently pulled the fire alarm to alert other students and faculty to the presence of the stabber. He was injured after being stabbed in the arm.

At the hospital, Nate took this selfie, proving that the trend of snapping selfies at anytime and anywhere hasn’t seen the end of its fifteen minutes yet:

CNN reports more on the incident,

Victims were stabbed in their torso, abdomen, chest and back areas, and two people were sent to surgery immediately after arriving, [Dr. Chris Kaufmann] said. Those two patients had low blood pressure, he said. A third was being prepared for surgery Wednesday morning, and the rest were being evaluated to see whether surgery was necessary, he said.

