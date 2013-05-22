Public Education Spending Per Student Falls For The First Time In Nearly 40 Years

Public education spending per student fell in 2011 for the first time since 1977, according to the latest data from the Census Bureau.



The 50 states and the District of Columbia spent $10,560 per student in 2011, down 0.4% from the previous year.

New York spent the most at $19,076, the District of Columbia came in second at $18,475, followed by Alaska at $16,674. New Jersey and Vermont rounded off the top five.

Meanwhile Utah spent the least per student at $6,212. This was followed by Idaho, $6,824; Oklahoma, $7,587; Arizona, $7,666; and Mississippi, $7,928.

Overall expenses declined for the second year in a row, down 1.1% on the year in 2011 to $595.1 billion. Meanwhile, revenue for public schools increased 1.1% on the year to $599.1 billion.

Here’s a map that shows per student public spending by state:

