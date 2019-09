Many Penn State students are rallying behind Joe Paterno and saying he did nothing wrong. They’ve been marching in the streets of campus in support of their leader.



But one brave student stood up for what he thought was right last night and said Paterno needs to be held accountable. Watch below (via @Ben_Jones88):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.