A 24-year-old has a solution for one of NASA's biggest problems

Rob Ludacer, Jessica Orwig

When it comes to sending rockets to Mars, the biggest hurdle NASA has faced is the amount of energy needed to carry a very small payload over such a long distance. Modern technology doesn’t allow for us to get enough there to start a full Martian colony. But 24-year-old engineering student Gary Li believes he’s found a solution with an efficient self-healing plasma rocket.

