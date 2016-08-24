A 24-year-old has a solution for one of NASA's biggest problems

When it comes to sending rockets to Mars, the biggest hurdle NASA has faced is the amount of energy needed to carry a very small payload over such a long distance. Modern technology doesn’t allow for us to get enough there to start a full Martian colony. But 24-year-old engineering student Gary Li believes he’s found a solution with an efficient self-healing plasma rocket.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.