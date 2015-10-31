A high school's student body president was sent home for her 'revealing' khaki skirt

Carey Burgess headed to school Tuesday dressed in a khaki skirt and striped sweater, only to be reduced to tears and sent home when a teacher deemed her outfit inappropriate for class.

Now, the 17-year-old Beaufort High School student (and student body president) has fired back with a viral Facebook post calling out the school for misogyny, especially since the school principal later admitted that her outfit was within the school dress-code, the Beaufort Gazette reports.

Despite this, the principal is still supporting the teacher’s decision to discipline Burgess, saying the teacher, “just like I would have expected her [the teacher] to and the same way we would have handled any other kid in the same situation.”

Here’s a look at the outfit Burgess was wearing.

More than 10,000 people have shared her story since she posted it on Facebook on Tuesday.

And here’s part of the lengthy caption Burgess included with her post. You can read it in full here.

As I was walking down the hallway, I heard a voice behind me. ‘Your skirt is too short. You need to go to in-school suspension and then go home.’ Thank you, Mrs. Woods. Thank you for teaching me that looking good for school is NOT appropriate. Thank you for letting me know that while I may think that I am dressing up for my Teacher Cadet lesson, I am in fact dressing to go to a night club or the whore house. Thank you for bringing me to tears in front of my friends and classmates because you do not have the decency to pull me aside and explain the problem. So maybe I am in the wrong. Maybe our society isn’t yet advanced enough to handle 3 inches of my thigh. This is a patriarchal society and I am a woman. I have to be kept in my place, or I may do something that is so rarely seen in Beaufort High School- learn.

Burgess also notes that she is an active member of the school community. Besides her status as student body president, she’s also a junior marshal at Beaufort High School.

You saved me, Beaufort High,” Burgess also wrote, seemingly sarcastically, in her caption. “I was heading down the path of hard drugs … strip clubs, and sugar daddies. I don’t where I would be without your misogynistic views.”

Since Burgess’ post went viral, the Beaufort High School principal has also weighed in on the dress-code issue, though he credits Burgess’ caption, not the actual dress-code incident, as the reason her story is making headlines.

“She’s a wonderful writer; she’s a very gifted writer,” Principal Corey Murphy told the Beaufort Gazette. “That’s what it was, you can feel the emotion in her words. Something like that, that’s impressive.”

For now, here’s the latest from her Facebook page.

