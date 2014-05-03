16-Year-Old Student Receives College Degree Before Graduating High School

16-year-old student Grace Bush is set to graduate from both high school and college this week — but not in the order you may think.

The high school senior recieved her college diploma today during Florida Atlantic University’s graduation ceremony and will graduate from FAU High next Friday, a week later, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

“I know that sounds weird, but just by nature of it, college graduations are sooner than high school graduations,” FAU High Principal Tammy Ferguson told the Sun-Sentinel.

Bush earned college credit from Florida Atlantic University while a student at FAU High, which allows students to take college courses for free as part of the state’s dual enrollment programs.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, “Bush is FAU’s youngest graduate this year and one of the youngest ever. Since FAU opened 50 years ago, 10 students aged 16 or younger have received a bachelor’s degree.”

Along with her siblings — many of whom also graduated from FAU at a young age — Bush was home-schooled before entering FAU High. Bush first enrolled when she was 14 years old and “has taken a full load of classes every semester since, including summers,” the Sun-Sentinel reports.

Bush apparently has no plans to slow down her academic progress. After majoring in criminal justice with a 3.81 GPA from FAU, the new college graduate plans to work towards a masters degree this fall and — after studying for the LSATs this summer — eventually enter law school.

