Boys At A School In Wales Wore Skirts To School To Protest A Ban On Shorts

In the midst of last week’s heat wave, a group of 17 high school students in Wales shocked their peers by wearing skirts after school officials refused to allow the boys to wear shorts.



The “skirt strike” was short lived — by the end of the day the students were back in pants — but the 15-year-old students at Whitchurch High School who donned the skirts became a cause célèbre within Wales and Britain, appearing on radio programs and the front page of the South Wales Echo, a Cardiff-based newspaper.

Elsewhere in Europe, Swedish train conductors recently wore skirts on the job to combat intense heat.

Some of the press photos make the students out to be serious protesters:

Tomorrow’s South Wales Echo front page: Boys wear skirts to school in protest at uniform rules. #sweaty pic.twitter.com/W3UN3rQl6x — Steffan Rhys (@Steffan_Rhys) July 17, 2013

But really it looks like they were just having a good time fighting for something they believed in. Here are some photos that the protesters and their friends took during the day:

The ladyboys of Whitchurch High are too hot in trousers so they’ve worn skirts today. pic.twitter.com/zRRq8t95DZ — Big Time Radio (@BigtimeCardiff) July 17, 2013