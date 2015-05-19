A computer student LOVES using Windows 10 on a new 2015 MacBook

Alex King, a computer science student at Pacific Northwest bought the 2015 12-inch MacBook about a month ago.

He likes to play Windows PC games so he promptly loaded Windows 8.1 on it using a feature called Bootcamp, which lets a Mac switch back and forth between Windows and OS X.

A few days ago, he thought, what the heck? He’d try the as yet-unfinished preview version of Windows 10, and surprise!

He found the user interface in Windows 10 often worked faster and smoother on the Mac than OS X.

He writes:

Here’s the real kicker: it’s fast. It’s smooth. It renders at 60FPS unless you have a lot going on. It’s unequivocally better than performance on OS X, further leading me to believe that Apple really needs to overhaul how animations are done. … So maybe it’s ironic that in some regards, the new MacBook runs Windows 10 (a prerelease version, at that) better than it runs OS X. But it’s a testament to two things: Apple’s fantastic MacBook hardware, which is forward-thinking yet surprisingly agile; and Microsoft’s excellent Windows software …

To be fair, King did have to do some doctoring before he got Windows 10 to work perfectly on the Mac.

For instance, he had to install some special trackpad software (he recommends Trackpad++) and re-run the installation of drivers (a step that Microsoft recommended he skip during the initial installation). He documented the process in detail on his blog.

And, also to be fair, he found that the unfinished Windows 10 software did have some bugs:

Windows 10 is still very much beta software, and sometimes it has slowdowns that don’t seem otherwise characteristic of its performance.

But all told, he was so delighted with how well Windows 10 worked on the new Mac, he heartily recommends it:

I’m excited to keep Windows 10 installed on this machine, both now as a preview, and later once the final version is installed. Even hardened OS X diehards owe it to themselves to give it a try.

