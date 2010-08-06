Here's The Awful Reality Of America's Student Loan Nightmare

Heading to college has become more than simply a professional necessity – it’s a cultural obligation and the stereotypical rite of passage into adulthood for America’s middle class Gen-Y folks. You’ll read nihilistic literature by dead Muscovites, learn how to play a decent game of beer pong, and if you’re lucky — you’ll graduate with a relatively intact liver and a “cum laude” diploma.



But, if you’re Cortney Munna, that rite of passage has its associated price tag. $97,000 in student loans — five years after graduation. The Religion and Women’s Studies NYU graduate began taking out loan after loan (both federal and private) back in school with the intention of getting the degree and worrying about paying off the debt after a job was secured. Now a photographer’s assistant in one of the most expensive cities in America, Munna finally realises she’s dug herself into quite the financial hole.

She may seem quite the poster child for a sensationalist story on students whose university loans have gone awry, but sob scenarios like hers are popping up everywhere. Talk about the US sliding into another subprime bubble – with student loans in the limelight – is more than just speculative banter at this point.

The signs are numerous. Loan default rates are on the rise, especially among for-profit college attendees who have already been out of school for years. College tuitions and fees have surged (on average) more than 500% since the early Eighties, compared with the median family income (inflated by approximately 150%). And the tuition hike went hand in hand with a spike in college attendees (and those who aspire beyond a high school diploma).

