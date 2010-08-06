Here's The Awful Reality Of America's Student Loan Nightmare

Heading to college has become more than simply a professional necessity – it’s a cultural obligation and the stereotypical rite of passage into adulthood for America’s middle class Gen-Y folks. You’ll read nihilistic literature by dead Muscovites, learn how to play a decent game of beer pong, and if you’re lucky — you’ll graduate with a relatively intact liver and a “cum laude” diploma.
But, if you’re Cortney Munna, that rite of passage has its associated price tag. $97,000 in student loans — five years after graduation. The Religion and Women’s Studies NYU graduate began taking out loan after loan (both federal and private) back in school with the intention of getting the degree and worrying about paying off the debt after a job was secured. Now a photographer’s assistant in one of the most expensive cities in America, Munna finally realises she’s dug herself into quite the financial hole.
She may seem quite the poster child for a sensationalist story on students whose university loans have gone awry, but sob scenarios like hers are popping up everywhere. Talk about the US sliding into another subprime bubble – with student loans in the limelight – is more than just speculative banter at this point.
The signs are numerous. Loan default rates are on the rise, especially among for-profit college attendees who have already been out of school for years. College tuitions and fees have surged (on average) more than 500% since the early Eighties, compared with the median family income (inflated by approximately 150%). And the tuition hike went hand in hand with a spike in college attendees (and those who aspire beyond a high school diploma).
The rundown: Student loans have always fallen under the domain of financial middlemen who took up responsibility for originating and administering the loans - with the government acting as a backstop.
What you should know now: Private lenders (think Sallie Mae and cohorts) would scope for capital in the private market to fund loans, pony up the manpower to market and administer them to students, and pay a fee to the government for each loan made. In return, Capitol Hill guaranteed these loans in case of default and allowed lenders to charge below-market interest rates to student borrowers. Because the federal coffers (and ultimately taxpayers) take the hit should a college graduate default from paying off the principal, these student loans (SLABS) became highly attractive products in the Asset-Backed Market. Lenders bundled these loans and channelled them into Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV's) in a vast secondary market for ABS products, injecting liquidity into the loan origination process since new loans were a dime a dozen -- as long as the government always stood close as the guarantor.
The rundown: The Clinton-Gore dream team started the program back in 1993 and began issuing loans directly to students.
What you should know now: But while the practice of direct lending existed formally since the Nineties, it never gained major traction on either Capitol Hill or university campuses. In 2008, private lenders issued $71 billion worth of private student loans (of which $53 billion were backed government-backed) while the Department of Education originated only $13 billion worth of loans.
The rundown: Student loans from private lenders went into smackdown mode at the dawn of the credit crisis. Enter a de facto federal bailout in the last days of the Bush era.
What you should know now: Along with mortgages and the rest of the asset-backed securities market, student loans (SLABS) felt the liquidity pinch of the '08 credit freeze. Because many of these loans were bundled and channeled into Special Purpose Vehicles -- and then marketed to investors with Moody's slap of approval (the majority of SLABS entities were deemed triple-A securities) -- they hit market's bottom along with the rat pack of securatized products in the wake of the Subprime Crisis. Concerns that lenders would go lean on issuing new student loans led the Bush administration to purchase $60 billion in student loans (almost enough to cover the amount originated in 2008).
The rundown: The middlemen are (mostly) out. The government now originates 80% of new student loans starting July 1, 2010.
What you should know now: Obama's student loans effectively ban banks and other lenders from originating government-guaranteed loans to students. A market for private loans (without federal backing) still exists, but there exist doubts about the future of these lenders as future regulation from Washington looms large. Loan payments will now be capped at 10% of a student's disposable income (previously 15%) and any US government-backed debt remaining will be cleared in 20 years' time (previously 25).
The rundown: The Congressional Budget Office claims these measures will result in a net savings of $62 billion over the next decade and the House Committee on Education says they will reduce the federal deficit by $10 billion in the same time frame.
What you should know now: The reforms (which came into law with the Health Care Bill), are being hailed as a fiscal no-brainer and the financial saviour of students who were previously subject to the predatory lending habits of lenders. But here's a hard fact -- the government will be making nearly $500 billion in loan origination to 19-year-old kids in the next 10 years, and it's about to start with this upcoming schoolyear. That's right -- the grinding process of tracking down parental financial records and assigning interest rates and loan terms based on the risk of each candidate's default will need to be up and running within three months.
The rundown: Taxpayers may be paying a whole lot more to fund graduates who can't chalk up enough to pay their own student debts.
What you should know now: Default on student loans are on the rise. For-profit institutions boast a 17.9% loan default rate from their graduates, while non-profits float a 6.7% default rate. But while these figures might seem tame, the real inkspot comes when looking at how often graduates default 10, 15, and even 20 years out of school. For loans entering repayment status in 1995 (made to students attending 2-year institutions), the default rate is a staggering 40%, and for community college graduates who borrowed, it's 31%. Who knows how many of today's newly minted graduates will be unable to make monthly payments on their student loans given these figures. What is for sure is that ultimately, taxpayer dollars will still be collateral for an increasing pool of student loan defaults.
The rundown: Get ready for those pink slips at Sallie Mae.
What you should know now: And at any other firm that previously made a living out of originating loans by the dozen for kids who will now be headed in packs to the federal backstopper. Sallie Mae already reports a plan to reduce its workforce by 2,500 (29% of the overall) in response to the student loan overhaul. And the ABS market for these loans? It's an inevitable race down the drain as the last major conduit (Straight A Funding in early 2009) apparently is spawning no successors at the moment. Issuance is down to just over $20 billion in 2009 from a high of nearly $80 billion in 2006.
The rundown: Depends on the institution. For-profit institutions are feeling the heat of government oversight and universities as a mass are asking if the Department of Education is ready to handle the paperwork for next year's student loan borrowers.
What you should know now: Again, it's tough and risky business to be handing out tens of thousands of dollars of loans to 18-year-old kids who may be able to tell you more about their BAC levels than about the amount of money they still have in their checking accounts. While the administration may claim that the origination process would be less hassle due to cutting out the financial middlemen, rational thinking begs to differ. A proper paperwork process will have to be established to handle the mass applications and inevitable appeals, and the positive impact of a consolidated loan network is arguable as far as concerns about monopolizing the industry goes. Not to mention, for-profits (which have recently come under the media glare for accusations of misleading potential students about tuition rates and anticipated starting salaries) are in for a legal rangle with prosecutors who contest their true purpose within American higher education.
The rundown: The student loan reforms are no miracle pill for students who seek loans this year and for graduates who have already exited the repayment grace period. Similar interest rates, similar borrowing terms, and similar penalties for default.
What you should know now: Well, perhaps not that bleak. As mentioned previously, the time it takes to forgive a government-subsidized loan (note: private loans without federal backing are exempt from this) has been reduced by 5 years and graduates will now be able to cap their monthly repayments at 10% of income. Federal allocations for Pell Grants have also increased, and the Income-Based Repayment plan has been legalized (available by choice to students with heavy loan burdens, graduates can choose to repay based upon the size of their income). While the IBR plan may seem like a revelation, remember that students who choose this route will ultimately be paying more accumulated interest.
The rundown: Not by itself. The demand and supply forces will have to re-adjust themselves down the line to deflate this second subprime collision.
What you should know now: Part of the problem with student loans is that it is so easy to get them, and because of the size of the loan market, there's speculation that financial giants will still have an incentive to keep issuing private loans even sans government backstops. It's a zero-down payment process for these college kids (the demand side), and often the only route students can take to fund their education if relatives and school scholarships don't make the annual tuition cut. Students need to think with honesty and foresight about whether than can actually afford to shoulder a couple hundred (per month) in repayment once they graduate (with interest compounding working against them), and how these considerations affect their choices for higher education. A four-year experience at a prestigious institution may be a suave mention during a keeping-up-with-the-Jones' type dinner affair, but it's not worth much if perpetual unemployment is what's in store post-diploma.
Universities, too, need to adjust budget priorities and understand that frugality (as opposed to progressiveness) must sometimes take the helm if the end goal is producing young men and women with the intellect and ability to go out into the world to practice their passions.
