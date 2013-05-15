MAP: Here's Where People Are Falling Behind On Their Student Loans

The New York Fed just released a ton of data on the state of household debt and credit.



It included this map tracking the student debt delinquency rate.

West Virginia is the worst, while South Dakota is the best.

College graduates have found it increasingly difficult to find work in this economy, which is hindering their ability to repay these obligations.

New York Fed

