Check Out Student Loan Default Rates At The Top 20 Universities

The U.S. Department of Education recently released student loan default rates for universities across the country.There’s a 2 year lag in the data, so the figures are from 2009– right as the financial crises was taking hold. So, no surprise: default rates jumped to 8.8% in 2009 from 7% in 2008.
You might ask yourself: “What’s the point of going to college if you’re going to end up drowning in debt or even worse, defaulting on your student loans?”
And furthermore: “Do graduates of top tier institutions fare any better financially than graduates of other schools?”
The answer is yes, they do.
We checked the default rates at the top 20 institutions, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. Of the Ivy League schools, Princeton had the highest default rate. Cal Tech stood out for being the only top institution with a 0% default rate. M.I.T.’s was near 0. It looks like science and maths majors are winning out here.
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Number of students: 13,781
Loans in repay: 1,945
Default rate: 1.9%
Location: Notre Dame, Indiana
Number of students: 11,962
Loans in repay: 1,461
Default rate: 0.5%
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Number of students: 12,647
Loans in repay: 1,564
Default rate: 1.8%
Location: Houston, Texas
Number of students: 5,348
Loans in repay: 488
Default rate: 1.2%
Location: Ithaca, New York
Number of students: 20,534
Loans in repay: 2,687
Default rate: 0.8%
Location: Providence, Rhode Island
Number of students: 8,689
Loans in repay: 839
Default rate: 0.5%
Location: St. Louis, Missouri
Number of students: 14,854
Loans in repay: 1,647
Default rate: 2.1%
Location: Baltimore, Maryland
Number of students: 24,442
Loans in repay: 2,226
Default rate: 0.8%
Location: Evanston, Illinois
Number of students: 22,189
Loans in repay: 2,597
Default rate: 1.2%
Location: Hanover, New Hampshire
Number of students: 6,524
Loans in repay: 691
Default rate: 0.4%
Location: Durham, North Carolina
Number of students: 15,886
Loans in repay: 1,834
Default rate: 0.7%
Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Number of students: 27,231
Loans in repay: 3,454
Default rate: 1%
Location: Chicago, Illinois
Number of students: 16,633
Loans in repay: 2,063
Default rate: 1.1%
Location: Stanford, California
Number of students: 22,902
Loans in repay: 1,156
Default rate: 0.6%
Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts
Number of students: 10,817
Loans in repay: 876
Default rate: 0.2%
Location: Pasadena, California
Number of students: 2,236
Loans in repay: 38
Default rate: 0
Location: New York City, New York
Number of students: 24,740
Loans in repay: 4,153
Default rate: 1.7%
Location: New Haven, Connecticut
Number of students: 1,553
Loans in repay: 12,230
Default rate: 1%
Location: Princeton, New Jersey
Number of students: 7,349
Loans in repay: 132
Default rate: 2.2%
Location: Cambridge Massachusetts
Number of students: 32,686
Loans in repay: 2,525
Default rate: 0.4%
