The States With The Heaviest Student Loan Debts And Highest Delinquency Rates [Maps]

The St. Louis Fed has published two maps showing state averages for overall amount of student debt and delinquency rates on repaying it.



A high delinquency rate is bad news because it makes it harder for the student to get credit in the future, which leads to a higher likelihood of the student defaulting on other kinds of debt.

Here’s the map for highest average student debt.

And here are delinquency rates:

The redder states in the second map are probably facing a tough future.

