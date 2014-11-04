The Amount Of Student Loan Debt In The US Could Finance A Homestead On Mars

Here’s a little consolation for the next time you’re feeling overwhelmed by your student loan debt: You’re not alone.

Far from it, actually.

Data from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau shows that there is $US1.1 trillion in unpaid student loan debt in the US.

And that number doesn’t even include private loans.

That’s a lot of people who owe a lot of money.

If you’re having trouble wrapping your head around just how much a trillion is, take a look at the infographic below from debt.com, which details what you could afford if you had $US1.1 trillion to spend. (Be sure to scroll to the bottom for a surprising twist.)

Not only could you start a community on Mars, but you could wait for it to be ready in the most expensive mansion in the world, take vacations on the world’s most expensive yacht (with your butler), while spending brief interludes on the world’s most expensive submarine.

You’d be popping bottles. Bottles of $US2 million champagne.

