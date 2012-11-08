This Wharton MBA Plans His Days Down To The Minute

Photo: Jonathan McEuen

America’s top business schools are filled with students training to be the next generation of CEOs.Jonathan McEuen, a second-year Wharton MBA, pulls 19-hour days, starting his morning at 5 AM and then collapsing at midnight. In addition to attending classes, he’s launching a medical technology startup and is co-president of the Wharton Scotch & Whiskey Club. He schedules his days down to the minute, balancing the demands of school against the rest of his life.



It’s a lot of work, but similar to what students at the other top business schools, including MIT, Columbia and Yale, experience.

To get a glimpse of what life is like for a Wharton MBA, we asked McEuen to take a camera around with him for a day.

