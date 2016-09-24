This college student racked up $300,000 worth of frequent flyer miles by legally hacking United Airlines

Georgia Tech engineering student Ryan Pickren has turned his knack for computer hacking into a lucrative side-career. He’s now the number one most successful contributor to United Airlines’ Bug Bounty Program, which rewards hackers with frequent flyer miles for finding security flaws in their website.

