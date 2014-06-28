Student Leaders Ask Hillary To Return 'Outrageous' $US225,000 School Speaking Fee

Two top student government leaders at the University of Las Vegas are requesting Hillary Clinton return the “outrageous” $US225,000 speaking fee she reportedly will receive for an upcoming speech at the school in October.

In a video circulated by the national Republican Party Friday, Elias Benjelloun, the UNLV student body president, and Daniel Waqar, the student government’s public relations director, slammed the university’s foundation for paying Clinton so much for the event.

“We really appreciate anybody who would come to raise money for the university. But anybody who’s being paid $US225,000 to come speak, we think that’s a little bit outrageous. And we’d like Secretary Clinton — respectfully — to gracefully return the money to the university or the foundation,” Waqar said on the Nevada political program “Ralston Reports.”

Benjelloun echoed Waqar’s remarks.

“When we heard $US225,000, we weren’t so thrilled,” he said. “We would hope that Hillary Clinton commits to higher education … and returns part or whole of the amount she receives for speaking.”

Clinton, an expected front-runner in the 2016 Democratic presidential contest, has had her wealth come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks. Despite being a reported multimillionaire, Clinton has stumbled through several gaffes, including an interview where she insisted she was not “truly well off.”

Clinton and the UNLV did not immediately return requests for comment.

View the “Ralston Reports” segment below:

