A UVA Student Spent The Night In Jail After Cops Mistook Her Bottled Water For Beer

A student at the University of Virginia spent the night in jail after Alcoholic Beverage Control agents mistook her carton of bottled water for a 12-pack of beer.



Elizabeth Daly, a 20-year-old rising junior at UVA, was buying cookie dough, ice cream, and bottled water for a sorority fundraiser in April when she was approached by a group of six men and women in street clothes, The Daily Progress reports. Daly was bringing her purchases to her car.

According to The Progress, the plain clothed ABC agents suspected “the blue carton of LaCroix sparkling water to be a 12-pack of beer.” After one agent jumped on the hood of her car and another pulled out a gun, Daly freaked out and tried to speed away. She told police that she and the two roommates she was with could not identify the agents as law enforcement officials.

“They were showing unidentifiable badges after they approached us, but we became frightened, as they were not in anything close to a uniform,” Daly told the police.

As Daly attempted to pull out of the parking lot, the agents began to break the windows of her car. She eventually was charged with three felonies and spent a night in the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The local county attorney told the Progress that Daly’s account of the night was “factually accurate.” All charges against her were dropped last week.

According to the Progress, Daly was charged with “two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer and one count of eluding police, all Class 6 felonies carrying a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $2,500 in fines per offence.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.