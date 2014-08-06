Student Faces Two Years In Prison For Allegedly Hacking Frances Abbott's Scholarship Information

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

A 21-year-old communications student from the University of Technology, Sydney has been charged with gaining unlawful access to restricted files which contained information pertaining to Frances Abbott’s $60,000 scholarship.

NSW Police issued a court summons to part-time librarian Freya Newman earlier this week, after receiving a complaint by the Whitehouse Institute of Design that its computer system was hacked on May 20.

On May 21, publisher New Matilda released an article claiming it had contradictory advice on the merit of Frances Abbott’s scholarship, The Australian reported.

The Whitehouse Institute has submitted CCTV footage and email evidence, said to identify the accused.

If convicted, Newman could face up to two years imprisonment.

