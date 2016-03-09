This student from the Bahamas faced suspension because of her hair

Tayjha Deleveaux is from the Bahamas, where 90.6 per cent identify as Afro-caribbean. Her principal reprimanded her for having “uncombed and unkempt” hair in front of her entire class, and threatened her with suspension.
That’s when Deleveaux decided to take a stand.
Story and editing by Alana Yzola
