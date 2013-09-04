A University Of Illinois Student Has Been Arrested For Allegedly Making 'Terrorist-Like Threats'

A 19-year-old student at the University of Illinois has been arrested for allegedly making repeated “terrorist-like threats” against other students and the university, according to the Daily Illini.

The Illini reports that Dany Sammak “made frequent shooting gestures with his hands and also made references to the Virginia Tech shooting.“

Local police collaborated with the FBI and agents worldwide to determine the validity of Sammak’s threats. After searching his residence, computer, and other personal items, authorities believe that the student was not part of any larger terrorist plan.

In a press release, the chief of the Champaign County Police Department said, “I commend the students who promptly reported this incident to law enforcement. I advise anyone who may be concerned about these types of threats to come forward immediately with information. It is always better to error on the side of caution, in these types of cases.”

Sammak has been charged with disorderly conduct — a class four felony — by the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office. His bond was set at $US250,000, and if convicted he could face up to three years in prison.

The Associated Press reported that Sammak was still in police custody as of Tuesday morning.

