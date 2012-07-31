University Student Arrested After Allegedly Tweeting He Wanted To 'Shoot Up' His School

William Koberna, courtesy KSU police

Photo: Courtesy Of Kent State Universtiy Police

A Kent State University sophomore was arrested Sunday after he allegedly tweeted, “I’m shooting up your school ASAP.”William Koberna, 19, was arrested at his parents’ house and will be arraigned on Monday, the Associated Press reported.



Koberna also faces suspension or dismissal from Kent State, according to News Channel 5.

“Any threat to our campus community is taken seriously and immediately investigated,” said Kent State University President Lester Lefton, according to Channel 5. “Our students, employees, and all those who come to campus should know that their safety is out top priority.”

But Koberna’s friends tweeted they were shocked by the arrest.

“Holy sh*t I can’t believe bill got arrested for a tweet,” Ashley Mikulec said, according to Gawker. “If they saw half of his tweets and took them seriously he’d be in a mental asylum.”

DON’T MISS: Prostitute Says ‘Dark Knight’ Suspect Threatened Her During Sex >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.