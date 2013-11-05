Stuck At Your Desk? Here's How Three Hot Aussie Companies Celebrated The Melbourne Cup This Year

Forget the weather: the Sydney CBD is having one of its best-looking days of the year with office workers dressed up for the $456 million Melbourne Cup this afternoon.

Melbournites have the day off to celebrate the “race that stops the nation”, but things aren’t so bad in Sydney where some of the more vibrant workplaces are treating employees to long lunches and games.

Here’s what’s going on at RedBalloon, Atlassian and Freelancer.com this afternoon:

RedBalloon

RedBalloon’s 60 or so Sydney-based employees are looking to recreate the Flemington vibe with a fashion parade, sweeps and team hobby horce races in a Pyrmont back alley.

Via RedBalloon spokeswoman Lauren Ashton, here’s what happened:

PR Assistant Claire Young, Head of Employee Experience Megan Bromley and RedBalloon CEO Kristie Buchanan

Atlassian

Atlassian has ranked consistently among Australia’s top ten workplaces since 2010 and is known for hosting outstanding events for staff. Melbourne Cup is typically one of the Sydney office’s biggest events of the year.

This year, Atlassian’s 300 staff are aboard the glass-walled Starship Sydney for a long lunch on the harbour.

Via @jpoh on Twitter:

According to event organiser Verity Bell: “300 staff dressed in suits for the day is a rare sight around here so it’s always fun … I have been sewing meters of specially made Atlassian logo fabric for table runners and cushions!”

Freelancer.com

Freelancer.com is gearing up for an IPO this month but that didn’t keep its 80 Sydney-based staff from celebrating the “race that stops the nation”.

Founder and CEO Matt Barrie took “5 minutes off for the race”, while about half a dozen screens that usually display code, algorithms and real-time statistics on the website tracked the Melbourne Cup instead.

According to regional director Nikki Parker, staff turned up to work in a mixture of suits, ties, shorts and fascinators and many were comparing bets and pulling names out of the office sweep.

Now read: CHARTS OF THE DAY: Your Statistical Guide To The Melbourne Cup Has Picked A Clear Winner

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.