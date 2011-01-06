StubHub Pulls BCS Championship Game Tickets Because They Can't Meet Demand

Ticket reselling website StubHub has removed all offers for tickets to Monday’s BCS Championship Game after the company became concerned that they would not get their hands on enough seats to satisfy demand.



StubHub guarantees that anyone who buys a ticket on their site will get into the event in question (or they get double their money back), but a major seller admitted he was offering up more tickets that he would be able to acquire.

The company also told CNBC’s Darren Rovell that they’re offering double the purchase price to anyone who already bought tickets and is willing to sell them back.

It looks like the company might end up taking a bath on this particular game, but its more important that they back up their guarantee. That seat security is the key to their whole business, as no one will give their money to an online scalper that can’t be trusted.

