US

Here Is Why Everything You Know About Negotiating Is Wrong

William Wei

The first thing a good negotiator will do is to find out what the other side wants, says negotiations expert Stuart Diamond.

The Wharton School professor and author of the best-selling book Getting More explains how his negotiation tactics ended the three month Writers Guild of America strike in just two days.

Here are 10 Ways To Be A Master Negotiator >

Also Watch Lessons For Entrepreneurs From Entrepreneurs With Stuart Diamond HERE >>

And Don’t Miss…

Here’s What Online Retailers Have To Do To Grow And Avoid An Amazon Takeover

Why Wall Streeters Can Cheat And Still Feel Good About Themselves

The Science Behind The Art Of Choosing

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.