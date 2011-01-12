Here Is Why Everything You Know About Negotiating Is Wrong

The first thing a good negotiator will do is to find out what the other side wants, says negotiations expert Stuart Diamond.



The Wharton School professor and author of the best-selling book Getting More explains how his negotiation tactics ended the three month Writers Guild of America strike in just two days.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

