How To Negotiate A Big, Fat Raise

The best way to get a raise is to talk to your boss and set some targets, says negotiations expert Stuart Diamond – author of the best-selling Getting More. People need to negotiate the criteria for a future raise based on three things:



Performance

Value

Company criteria

Diamond explains his negotiation tactics for getting a raise, and he reveals his own personal method that guarantees him a raise every year.

