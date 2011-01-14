How To Negotiate A Big, Fat Raise

The best way to get a raise is to talk to your boss and set some targets, says negotiations expert Stuart Diamond – author of the best-selling Getting More. People need to negotiate the criteria for a future raise based on three things:
- Performance
- Value
- Company criteria
Diamond explains his negotiation tactics for getting a raise, and he reveals his own personal method that guarantees him a raise every year.
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
